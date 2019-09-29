Infrastructure projects get a R39bn boost
Rate of approval of funding applications by Development Bank of Southern Africa points to an expected uptick
29 September 2019 - 21:24
The future looks bright for big infrastructure projects in SA with the state financier, the Development Bank of Southern Africa, saying it has approved more than R39bn in loans it is yet to disburse.
The bank said on Friday it paid out R3.2bn less in infrastructure development loans during its year that ended in March as the demand for infrastructure funding was weakened by a faltering economy. However, its transacting executive and acting CFO, Zodwa Mbele, said it had nevertheless experienced one of its highest levels of project funding approved.
