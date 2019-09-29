Diesel, 95 octane petrol and paraffin will cost you more in October

The price of 93 octane petrol will fall by 4c/l on Wednesday, while all of 95 octane, diesel, paraffin and gas will rise significantly.

The central energy fund said late on Saturday the average international price of oil had risen during the review period, while the rand appreciated against the dollar.

International oil prices have been somewhat volatile since the drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil utilities on Saturday September 14. The day prior to the incursion Brent crude closed at $60.13 a barrel. This had risen to as much as $69.62 by the Monday thereafter.

Prices have however fallen since as the Saudi government has managed to get most of its facilities up and running again, while US stocks have grown more than expected. Late on Friday Brent was trading at about $61.50, just 2.27% higher than Friday September 13’s close.

Wednesday will see the price of 95 octane go up by 18c/l, with both grades of diesel rising 25c/l. The maximum wholesale price of illuminating paraffin increases by 25c/l, with the retail equivalent up 33c/l.

The maximum retail price increase for liquid petroleum gas will be 17c/kg.

The large difference between the price changes of 95 and 93 octane are due to rules of the basic fuel price adjustments, the fund said. “The differentials between 95 and 93 petrol grades are adjusted at the beginning of each quarter,” with the latest change having just occurred.

The inland retail price of 95 octane will be R16.21/l from midnight on Tuesday, with that of 93 octane at R15.79/l.