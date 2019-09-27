National

Senior Treasury official Anthony Julies retires

27 September 2019 - 15:28 Lynley Donnelly
National Treasury offices in Pretoria. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
The deputy director-general of the National Treasury, responsible for its asset and liability management (ALM) division, Anthony Julies, has stepped down after 24 years in public service.

A statement from the Treasury on Friday said Julies has taken an early retirement package.

The unit is a key division within the Treasury, responsible for managing the government’s borrowing and debt, as well as overseeing the financial management of state-owned entities (SOEs). 

“Mr Julies has led the ALM division through some of the most challenging times for government debt, recapitalisations for struggling SOEs, and borrowing when global conditions are at a low,”  said the Treasury’s director-general Dondo Mogajane. 

Julies’s last day at work will be September 30, a month before finance minister Tito Mboweni delivers his medium-term budget policy statement. 

Tshepiso Moahloli, who is currently the chief director for liability management within the ALM division, will take up the role in an acting capacity. 

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za

