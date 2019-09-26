Former police watchdog boss Robert McBride‚ the SA Human Rights Commission’s Buang Jones and a former MP are among those who have thrown their names into the hat to become the country’s next deputy public protector.

On Thursday afternoon‚ parliament published for public comment the names of 28 applicants for the soon to be vacant position.

The list of names confirms that the incumbent deputy public protector Kevin Malunga will not serve a second term.

Malunga’s first seven-year term will end at the beginning of December. The Public Protector Act makes provision for the deputy public protector to serve a second term‚ but Malunga has not applied for a second stint.

One person who truly wants to serve in that office is former ANC MP Loyiso Mpumlwana. In 2016‚ then a serving legislator‚ Mpumlwana applied for the public protector position‚ but was not shortlisted by the ad hoc committee which was established for the recruitment of the new head of the Chapter Nine institution.