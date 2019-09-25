News Leader
WATCH: What Sasbo has planned for the banking sector
Sasbo general secretary Joe Kokela talks to Business Day TV about the planned strike
25 September 2019 - 09:26
SA’s biggest finance union, Sasbo, has planned a national banking strike on Friday.
It has called for a moratorium from banks on job losses. The total shutdown will affect ATMs and other banking services and about 30,000 employees plan to stay away from work.
Business Day TV spoke to Sasbo general secretary Joe Kokela for more detail about the strike.
