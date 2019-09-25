National

News Leader

WATCH: What Sasbo has planned for the banking sector

Sasbo general secretary Joe Kokela talks to Business Day TV ​about the planned strike

25 September 2019 - 09:26 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Fabio Formaggio
Picture: 123RF/Fabio Formaggio

SA’s biggest finance union, Sasbo, has planned a national banking strike on Friday.

It has called for a moratorium from banks on job losses. The total shutdown will affect ATMs and other banking services and about 30,000 employees plan to stay away from work.

Business Day TV ​spoke to Sasbo general secretary Joe Kokela for more detail about the strike.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Busa goes to court to stop banking sector strike

Business Unity SA hopes to halt the Sasbo strike, as banks ramp up digitsation that could lead to job losses
National
1 day ago

ANN CROTTY: It’s time for bank officials to up their game

Unions need to behave like the shareholders they actually are
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Banks put backups in place as sector braces for shutdown

Cosatu supports finance union Sasbo’s national strike against job losses and retrenchments
National
3 weeks ago

Mike Brown: ‘Act or SA will fall over fiscal cliff’

Downgrade and IMF bailout looming, warns Nedbank CEO
Business
1 month ago

WATCH: How the banking union plans to shut down the sector

Sasbo general secretary Joe Kokela talks to Business Day TV about plans for a two-day walkout at local banks
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
WATCH: What Sasbo has planned for the banking ...
National
2.
Cyril Ramaphosa fights threats to the NPA’s ...
National
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS — When ‘classified’ information ...
National
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Tragic scenes lurk beneath SA’s ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.