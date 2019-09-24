National SA’s $5bn eurobond issue a sign of international confidence in country, says government State raises $5bn from a 10-year and 30-year external bond float BL PREMIUM

Government says the successful issuing of $5bn (R74bn) in what it said could be the biggest eurobond sale in sub-Saharan Africa to date is an expression of investor confidence in SA.

The Treasury announced said on Tuesday it was able to place $2bn in 2029 bonds as well as $3bn of securities that mature in 2049, increasing the offering from a planned $4bn after demand from prospective investors exceeded supply by almost three time.