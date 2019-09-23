Auditor-general raises concern about Sanral’s ability to continue as a going concern
The road agency’s cash flows have been hit by motorists refusing to pay e-toll fees
23 September 2019 - 05:07
The auditor-general has raised doubt about the going-concern status of the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral), citing uncertainty about e-tolls.
The agency, still struggling to generate cash from e-tolls, is one of many state-owned entities that rely heavily on government support.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.