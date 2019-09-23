National Auditor-general raises concern about Sanral’s ability to continue as a going concern The road agency’s cash flows have been hit by motorists refusing to pay e-toll fees BL PREMIUM

The auditor-general has raised doubt about the going-concern status of the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral), citing uncertainty about e-tolls.

The agency, still struggling to generate cash from e-tolls, is one of many state-owned entities that rely heavily on government support.