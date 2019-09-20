National

News Leader

WATCH: Why takeover of Eskom’s biggest coal supplier is worrying

Independent energy analyst Chris Yelland talks to Business Day TV about the embattled utility

20 September 2019 - 10:35 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Image:

Parliament is demanding stringent conditions for the R59bn bailout to Eskom that was announced in July.

The standing committee on appropriations has said that it wants the government to look at other creative ways to fund struggling state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and not just gun for the fiscus.

Meanwhile, the DA alleges that load-shedding could be on the cards in the next few weeks and the potential takeover of the utility’s biggest coal supplier is also of concern.

Business Day TV caught up with independent energy analyst Chris Yelland for his views his views on the matter.

EXCLUSIVE: How Trillian hid Eskom’s missing millions

A new leak of 3-million documents from the Trillian server shows how the investment company may have hidden Eskom’s missing millions
Features
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: Moments of truth loom for the ANC and DA

The governing party has to be resolute about Eskom and the budget, while the main opposition party must decide on liberalism or social democracy
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Eskom does not want to mend itself

It is obvious the utility has no desire to redress its imbalances and get onto a profitable path
Opinion
2 days ago

The slow pace of change within SOEs is enough to cause panic

Funding for Eskom, SAA, et al, is a real headache, but Moody’s has gifted SA a reprieve; use it wisely, writes Busi Mavuso
Opinion
1 day ago

Green energy plan worth R160bn takes shape in SA

The new entity would lend money to Eskom at slightly below commercial rates
National
3 days ago

Most read

1.
WATCH: Why takeover of Eskom’s biggest coal ...
National
2.
No evidence Jacob Zuma was poisoned
National
3.
Conflicting legislation hinders lotteries ...
National
4.
Minerals Council wants carbon tax shelved
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.