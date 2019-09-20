WATCH: Why takeover of Eskom’s biggest coal supplier is worrying

Parliament is demanding stringent conditions for the R59bn bailout to Eskom that was announced in July.

The standing committee on appropriations has said that it wants the government to look at other creative ways to fund struggling state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and not just gun for the fiscus.

Meanwhile, the DA alleges that load-shedding could be on the cards in the next few weeks and the potential takeover of the utility’s biggest coal supplier is also of concern.

Business Day TV caught up with independent energy analyst Chris Yelland for his views his views on the matter.