Conflicting legislation hinders lotteries regulator’s work
National Lotteries Commission says ambiguity in terms of regulation and a lack of enforcement powers are problems it faces
20 September 2019 - 05:05
The National Lotteries Commission, which is tasked with regulating lotteries and the distribution of funds to good causes, says its operations are being hindered by conflicting legislation and different regulators for gambling.
This created ambiguity in terms of regulation and a lack of enforcement powers, the commission said. It would proactively reach out to provincial gambling boards so as to resolve conflicts resulting from the different interpretation of legislation for provinces, it said.
