National

Cape Town allocates R1bn to beef up fight against crime

20 September 2019 - 18:05 Paul Vecchiatto
Western Cape premier Alan Winde. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Western Cape premier Alan Winde. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

The Western Cape provincial government has  allocated R1bn to fight crime in the popular tourism region, which has a murder rate almost double the national average.

Premier Alan Winde said on Thursday that the province will recruit and train 3,000 law-enforcement officers, starting with the first 1,000 this year. In addition, the government will implement a social plan aimed at preventing youths from joining gangs, blamed for many of the 3,974 murders recorded in the province in the 12 months through March.

“The SA Police Service, which is mandated to keep communities safe, is unable to do its job,” Winde said in an e-mailed statement. In terms of the country’s constitution, provinces may have their own law enforcement agencies in addition to the national police force.

The Western Cape’s murder rate is 58 per 100,000 of the population, compared with a national average of 36, according to a report released by the police last week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deployment of more than 1,200 soldiers to the Western Cape to support the police in combating gang warfare in areas around Cape Town.

Crime in the city, which boast some of SA’s most-visited tourist attractions, has made headlines in recent months. In July, the luxurious Mount Nelson Hotel was robbed by a gang of 15 armed men, and later that same month a tourist from the Ukraine was stabbed to death while hiking in the Table Mountain national reserve.

Bloomberg

ALAN WINDE: Safety is a non-negotiable priority in the Western Cape

Evidence-based programmes will be used in the province to ensure that combating violent crime is top of the agenda,  writes Alan Winde
Opinion
13 hours ago

Western Cape pleased with extension of army deployment in crime hot spots

Premier Alan Winde says there is a greater need for a co-ordination of efforts between the SANDF and other stakeholders
National
4 days ago

Cape Town murder rate unchanged despite army deployment

Activists and monitors not impressed by effect of intervention, while police minister says it’s ‘early days’
National
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Cape Town allocates R1bn to beef up fight against ...
National
2.
Joseph Mathunjwa re-elected Amcu leader
National / Labour
3.
Brian Shivambu’s Sgameka pays back the capital on ...
National
4.
Gauteng warned to use water sparingly as Katse ...
National

Related Articles

Ramaphosa announces further R1.1bn to fight abuse against women

National

Grim crime data shows SA is at war with itself

National

Serious crimes such as murder on the increase

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.