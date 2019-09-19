National Minerals Council wants carbon tax shelved Industry lobby warns that second phase of the tax will cost miners R5.5bn a year BL PREMIUM

Mining industry lobby group Minerals Council SA has called for the country’s carbon tax to be set aside, arguing the second phase of the tax will cost companies up to R5.5bn a year and add to deep regulatory uncertainty bedevilling the industry.

The carbon tax was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in May and will be implemented in two phases, with the first phase running from the start of June 2019 to end-December 2022.