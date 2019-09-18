Vusi Pikoli says docket implicates former SAA directors in corruption
Pikoli told parliament’s public enterprises committee that he is making sure that all matters coming out of SAA are centralised by the Hawks
18 September 2019 - 15:54
SAA, which appointed former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Vusi Pikoli its chief of risk in February, says that there are two dockets into corruption matters that are ready for a prosecutorial decision, one of which implicates former directors of the airline in corruption.
Another three cases have been registered as dockets by the Hawks and a further four cases are still at the status of inquiries. SAA is also set to make a disclosure to the Zondo commission.
