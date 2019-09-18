Tax regime for special economic zones to be tweaked in draft bill

The Treasury has made alternative proposals to the tax incentive regime for companies based in special economic zones (SEZs) after receiving several objections to its proposed changes.

The Treasury's chief director of legal tax design, Yanga Mputa, told Parliament’s finance committee during a briefing on a raft of tax-related draft bills that a number of changes would be made to the draft Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, to take account of the views expressed on SEZ taxation.

One of the proposals in the draft bill was to limit the 15% income tax rate applicable in SEZs to newly established businesses carrying on a trade that was not carried out by a connected person, or to expansions of existing businesses where such expansions resulted in an increase in the gross income of the company.

For companies outside SEZs the corporate tax rate is 28%.

Instead of using income as a tool to assess whether expansions benefited the fiscus, Mputa said amendments would be made to the draft bill so that the number of new jobs created on a net basis would be used to determine whether the company was eligible for the income tax benefit.

With regard to the establishment of new businesses, Mputa said the draft bill would be amended to change the effective date for the new business test to align it with the introduction in 2013 of the SEZ incentives in the act.

A taxpayer will fail the new business test if it relates to a trade previously carried on in SA. This is to prevent companies simply moving their existing operations to an SEZ to benefit from the lower tax rate.

Mputa said the anti-profit-shifting, anti-avoidance measures in the draft bill relating to SEZs would be withdrawn. This proposal was to only allow a maximum of 20% of the income of an SEZ company derived from a connected entity to qualify for the preferential 15% tax rate with the remainder of the income being subject to 28%.

The need for the anti-avoidance measure is to prevent companies shifting their profits into subsidiaries or connected businesses in the low-tax SEZs.