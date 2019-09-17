Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli allegedly used more than R300‚000 from a secret service account for flights and accommodation for himself and his family, Hawks investigator Kobus Roelofse said on Tueasday.

The use of state funds to pay for travel costs for Mdluli and his family, as well as the families of other senior crime intelligence officers‚ is one of 11 investigations into the looting of the secret service account that Roelofse investigated.

These investigations form the bulk of his testimony to the deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo state-capture commission.

The secret account is normally used to pay informants‚ operate safe houses‚ purchase assets and cover the bills for covert operations.

Roelofse said he was given the information through an affidavit by crime intelligence’s Col DhanajayaNaidoo in 2011.

“On several occasions [Naidoo] had to arrange for Mdluli‚ his wife and two children to fly to Johannesburg and back to Cape Town. These visits were private and paid for by the secret service account. It may be utilised to pay air tickets for agents and informers conducting official crime intelligence business‚ but not for private matters‚” Roelofse said.

The bookings were made via Onestop Travel & Tours and paid through a company — which Roelofse calls “Company X” — that crime intelligence uses as a face for the secret service account. He said more than R1m was paid from Company X between April 2010 and October 2011.

Former crime intelligence CFO Solomon Lazarus is also alleged to have used the secret service account to fund travel costs for his family and members of his church.

“We did find that agents did actually travel, but the majority of the funding was not used by an agent in [their] official funding. We are talking about family members and friends who made use of it‚” Roelofse said.

Through his investigations‚ Roelofse said he found that Mdluli and his family benefited by about R306‚000 in travel expenses‚ while Lazarus benefited to the tune of about R160‚000.

He also found that on one occasion‚ when Mdluli’s children were flown between two cities‚ the books of crime intelligence recorded them as agents.