Compensation Fund again fails to get auditor-general’s approval

There has been scant improvement in the financial management of the Compensation Fund with the auditor-general having to issue a disclaimer on the 2018/19 financial statements because of a lack of sufficient evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion.

The fund which pays compensation for injuries suffered at work is funded by a levy paid by employers. It has been plagued by inefficiencies and maladministration for years with medical practitioners and hospitals complaining about the backlogs and lengthy delays in payments.

In 2018 auditor-general Kimi Makwetu also issued a disclaimer on the fund’s 2016-17 financial statements because there was insufficient audit evidence.

Compensation Fund commissioner Vuyo Mafata is driving a turnaround strategy at the entity but the fruits have not yet been forthcoming in terms of a favourable audit opinion.

A key element of the turnaround strategy is to split the core business of the fund into three divisions: Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act services, medical benefits and rehabilitation services so that clients receive specialised attention.

The auditor-general said in his 2018/19 report on the fund that if it was not his obligation to audit public entities he would have withdrawn from looking at the fund. He highlighted a host of internal control deficiencies. His report is contained in the fund’s annual report for 2018/19 which was tabled in parliament on Tuesday.

Makwetu noted in his findings on the financial statements that he was unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence for revenue from nonexchange transactions and receivables “as the entity had inadequate processes in place to ensure that employers were accurately assessed in terms of the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act of SA”.

“Furthermore management did not maintain proper accounting records and adequate controls over the assessment of revenue and debtors.”

Makwetu said he was unable to determine whether any adjustments were necessary for revenue of R9.3bn and receivables of R2.3bn for non-exchange transactions.

These limitations also affected on the debt impairment stated in the financial statements at R14.5bn, he said.

Management did not implement adequate internal controls to maintain records of benefits claimed, Makwetu said. He was unable to determine the accuracy of benefits paid of R5.4bn, irregular expenditure of R769m, fruitless and wasteful expenditure of R452m, outstanding claims (noncurrent) of R9.4bn, outstanding claims (current) of R1.6bn, payables from exchange transactions of R219m and payables from nonexchange transactions of R866m.