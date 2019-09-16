National ‘Regenerative’ farming aims to tackle climate change on a large scale Farmer Angus McIntosh says that by cutting back on the use of chemical fertilisers the soil can absorb more carbon dioxide BL PREMIUM

Some animal rights activists and vegans believe that climate change, which according to the World Economic Forum is one of the biggest threats facing humankind, can be reversed if people stop eating meat and shift production and demand of animal-source foods to plant-based ones.

Most studies say animal agriculture contributes 14%-16% of all human greenhouse gas emissions.