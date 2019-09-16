Media reports are inflaming xenophobia, Naledi Pandor says

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor says the local media are deliberately pushing a narrative that paints the country as xenophobic.

The minister, who was briefing journalists in Pretoria on Monday ahead of next week's UN General Assembly in New York, said the government would clarify to the UN that the country was “not a xenophobic nation”.

Pandor has been asked by president Cyril Ramaphosa to head the SA delegation to the UN general assembly. The president, who usually heads such delegations, has opted to remain in SA to attend to pressing local issues such as the violent xenophobic attacks and gender-based violence.

According to Pandor, the “unfortunate and tragic events of the past two weeks” — which saw attacks on African foreign nationals and looting of their businesses — was a “complex issue” that needed to be looked at in context.

She called on the local media to help the government in pushing “a different message” about what was going on in the country.

“I think it is SA media that is depicting SA as xenophobic because SA media is very keen to keep this impression alive,” said Pandor.