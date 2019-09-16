National DAMAGE CONTROL Cyril Ramaphosa battles with African migrant backlash President uses address at Mugabe's memorial to apologise on behalf of South African citizens BL PREMIUM

Harare — President Cyril Ramaphosa spent much of the weekend trying to do damage control in the wake of a backlash from African countries over the recent xenophobic attacks, including winning over an irate crowd at an official funeral service for former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe.

Ramaphosa has sent high-ranking emissaries on a mission to reassure leaders of the countries after the violence, mainly targeting African immigrants, heightened diplomatic tension between SA and its trading partners on the continent.