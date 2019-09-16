National Busisiwe Mkhwebane launches fightback with challenge to ‘unfair’ high court ruling The public protector is facing the prospect of a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office BL PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has launched a fightback against one of her detractors’ most powerful pieces of ammunition against her — the scathing high court ruling that found she had "failed the people of this country" by turning a blind eye to irregularities in the Gupta-linked Estina dairy farm scam. (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2019-08-15-court-finds-mkhwebane-and-public-protectors-office-must-pay-estina-costs/)

Mkhwebane is facing the prospect of a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office, and the damning ruling by judge Ronel Tolmay is very likely to be used as a strong basis to argue for her removal.