National

Cyril Ramaphosa sends emissaries to African countries to calm xenophobia fears

15 September 2019 - 12:32 Agency Staff
President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to the late President Robert Mugabe in Harare on September 14 2019. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA
President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to the late President Robert Mugabe in Harare on September 14 2019. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent high-ranking emissaries on a mission to reassure African countries after a wave of xenophobic attacks, the presidency said on Sunday.

At least 12 people, both foreign nationals and South Africans, have been killed in the surge of mob violence targeting foreign-owned businesses and homes, mainly in and around Johannesburg since the start of the month.

Hundreds of economic migrants from neighbouring Zimbabwe and Mozambique have fled to shelters and Nigeria has flown 600 of its citizens back home after they were targeted in the violence.

The mission, led by former minister Jeff Radebe, left SA on Saturday and will visit Nigeria, Niger, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania, DR Congo and Zambia, the presidency said.

Ramaphosa was jeered at on Saturday during his speech at Zimbabwe ex-leader Robert Mugabe's funeral in Harare before he apologised for the attacks, which have been prompted by unemployment and poverty.

“I stand before you as a fellow African to express my regret and apologise for what has happened in our country,” Ramaphosa said at the state funeral.

His comments were met with cheers and blasts of air horns from the crowd.

SA, the continent's second largest economy, is a major destination for other African migrants. But they are often targeted by some locals who blame them for a lack of jobs.

AFP

A new word is needed for xenophobia, but it’s not criminality

As violence against other Africans comes around again, the same responses and narratives ensure nothing will change, writes Cuthbeth Tagwirei
Opinion
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa calls for peace in xenophobia hot spots

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday warned scores of ANC supporters that chasing away  foreign nationals may lead to South Africans being targeted.
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa sends emissaries to African ...
National
2.
Cyril Ramaphosa calls an emergency sitting of ...
National
3.
Cyril Ramaphosa calls for peace in xenophobia hot ...
National
4.
Do not hide behind faceless masks, Mogoeng ...
National

Related Articles

JUSTICE MALALA: Where were SA’s intelligence agencies?

Opinion / Home & Abroad

WATCH: What is government’s response to xenophobia?

Opinion

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Blaming apartheid won’t change the situation

Opinion / Between the Chains

TOM EATON: I mean, really, is Mbeki serious?

Opinion / Columnists

CAROL PATON: State’s slipping grip on public order leaves gaps for violence

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.