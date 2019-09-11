Treasury approves R300m bailout for SA Express

The National Treasury has approved a R300m bailout of struggling, regional state-owned airline SA Express, interim CEO Siza Mzimela told MPs on Wednesday.

She said SA Express has been “advised” that the recapitalisation has been approved.

SA Express needs the R300m guarantee to keep flying as it has depleted its working capital and is unable to borrow from commercial banks without a shareholder’s guarantee.

It was reported by Business Day last month that finance minister Tito Mboweni had refused to bail out the carrier, believing that it should be merged with SAA and both sold.

The R300m recapitalisation would be in addition to the R1.2bn SA Express received in the February budget, which was ring-fenced to settle only the government-guaranteed debt and address solvency issues.

Mzimela said at a recent media briefing that R300m will be “more than sufficient to ensure SA Express operates efficiently without running into [financial] problems again”.

Financial challenges dogging SA Express saw its flights grounded for one day last month with industry sources saying this was due to the millions the airline owed the Airports Company SA (Acsa) in airport fees.

Mzimela said in a briefing to the select committee of public enterprises and communications that SA Express is solvent. Passenger volumes have shown a positive trend from January to April this year with the Mthatha route being successfully launched in December 2019 and the Cape Town base successfully relaunched in January.

She noted that the current network — both regional and domestic — is performing well above budget with losses stemming from the fixed-cost base of the airline.

Cumulative primary and secondary costs amounted to R240m as at end-May with personnel costs amounting to R77m (32%), aircraft leases R44m (19%), fuel R40m (17%), and secondary expenses amounting to R25m.

The airline’s turnaround strategy includes improving corporate governance, growing revenue and reducing costs, and improving operational efficiency.

Among the financial challenges faced by the airline, SA Express executives told MPs, are the weak balance sheet; long outstanding debts; frozen credit lines; liquidity; monthly cash burn; and high cost structure. Corporate challenges include low staff morale; high staff turnover; high rate of management vacancies; onerous agreements and contracts; zero accountability; and a shortage of skills.

They said revenue shows an upward trend despite the many challenges — unfavourable contracts being cancelled or renegotiated; aircraft lease costs being reduced; all charters being canceled; and employee costs reduced.

SA Express, which has a fleet of 22 aircraft, serves secondary routes in SA and regional routes to Botswana, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. It also provides feeder air services that connect with the SAA network. However, only 11 aircraft are registered on the air operator’s certificate compared to the 15 initially planned, due to liquidity challenges.

Average daily fleet utilisation is nine hours and 21 minutes. SA Express has been was unable to implement a number of new routes due to the unavailability of aircraft.

Management is finalising the process of right-sizing the organisation to ensure efficiency and will no longer service their routes flying out of Johannesburg to Richards Bay, Durban and George as they ‘do not make business sense’.

