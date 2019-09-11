Ombud pushes for a fairer tax regime
A pressing priority for tax ombud Bernard Ngoepe is to gain complete independence from the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
Judge Ngoepe’s term in office has been extended for three years and he wants his office established as an independent institution to gain the confidence of taxpayers and counter the drastic powers given to Sars.
