Farmers reap the benefits of digital literacy

Until recently maize and beans farmer To Mdluli from Vryheid in northern KwaZulu-Natal was one of many rural women struggling to eke out a living under difficult conditions.

Now, thanks to an innovative programme which trains rural women in digital literacy, her situation has improved.

Mdluli is one of 600 small farmers from rural areas in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and the Free State provinces taking part in the training programme, a partnership initiative between the Vodacom Foundation, UN Women and farming organisation South African Women In Farming (Sawif).

“I have learnt a lot from the programme,” said Mdluli. “Even the farming methods I use now are different from those I used before.”