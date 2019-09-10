National

Eskom cannot survive without state support, says Jabu Mabuza

In a briefing to MPs, he noted that the utility’s debt is approaching R450bn and could not be serviced by revenue alone

10 September 2019 - 12:19 Linda Ensor
Jabu Mabuza. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The only short-term option to salvage Eskom, whose debt has reached R450bn, is government support, the state-owned power utility’s chair, Jabu Mabuza, told MPs on Tuesday.

Eskom executives led by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and Mabuza briefed a joint meeting of the appropriations committee, the public enterprises committee and the select committee on appropriations on the Special Appropriation Bill, which allocates R59bn to Eskom over the next two years — R26bn in 201920/20 and R33bn in 2020/2021.

In addition, finance minister Tito Mboweni announced a support package of R23bn for 10 years in his February budget speech.

Eskom does not generate sufficient revenue to service its debt, which had reached its limits, and its liquidity has deteriorated, Mabuza said.

Without government support, it would have run out of money by October.

He said Eskom wanted to renegotiate the commercial terms of its independent power producer contracts.

A sustainable level of debt for Eskom should be five times earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), Mabuza said. With an ebitda of R40bn, Eskom could sustain debt of R200bn requiring that R250bn be removed off its balance sheet by a debt transfer to the government.

He said the current situation in which Eskom found itself was unsustainable. It had to borrow to service its debt, revenue growth had been about 1% a year over the past 10 years; tariff increases had not been cost reflective; and it had R38bn in receivables outstanding.

“Cost savings alone will not solve Eskom’s financial health. The only long-term solution is for the electricity price to migrate to cost reflectivity,” Mabuza said. He said that a lot of cost savings could be achieved in its procurement, which was inefficient. Eskom was more often than not a price taker.

He noted that up to this point Eskom’s balance sheet had subsidised the consumer and government support was now required to do that. The only alternative was for the electricity price to rise to reflect costs.

Operating costs had ballooned and reached R151bn in 2019 while sales had decreased especially to the mining sector. The business operating model was outdated and stretched and Eskom could no longer operate on this basis. It was in a “death spiral”.

Invoiced municipal arrear debt including interest now stood at R19.9bn. Because of Eskom’s sustained inability to collect its municipal debt, its auditors were no longer prepared to recognise it as revenue.

Eskom made a R20.7bn loss in the 2018/2019 financial year.

Mabuza said Eskom’s turnaround plan centred on debt relief, revenue management, cost reduction, operational stability and the separation of the Eskom business into three entities — generation, transmission and distribution.

But he stressed that the turnaround would mean pain for stakeholders, including government and labour.

Debt levels in future would be maintained by ensuring that capital expenditure equalled redemption amounts. Both troubled Medupi and Kusile power stations, would be completed within five years.

Gordhan emphasised that Eskom was vital to the economy as it produced 95% or more of electricity supply. He highlighted the damage done to the utility’s operations, finances and structure by state capture.

He said the state had taken initiatives to get governance right.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

Eskom should speed up the spin-off of its transmission unit

One suggestion for Eskom’s breakup is to split off its most financially viable unit now, so that management can focus on other operations
National
1 week ago

Four possible fixes for Eskom

A new research report lays out four possible fixes for struggling power utility Eskom – but implementation and politics may prove problematic
Features
1 week ago

Treasury’s Dondo Mogajane outlines conditions for Eskom bailout

The Treasury director-general wants to finalise the conditions as soon as possible so they are in place once funds start to flow to Eskom
National
1 week ago

Pravin Gordhan appoints chief to restructure Eskom

Former treasury accountant-general Freeman Nomvalo has previously worked closely with public enterprises Pravin Gordhan
National
1 month ago

