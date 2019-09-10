PENSION ISSUE
Brian Molefe fails to pay back Eskom fund, but the amount is in dispute
10 September 2019 - 05:10
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has not paid back the millions he owes the state-owned power utility’s pension fund, prompting further court action against him.
It is not clear how much Molefe actually owes, with the high court in Pretoria ordering that he pay back more than R10m. He argues the figure is closer to R3m. The Eskom Pension and Provident Fund has applied to the court for clarity.
