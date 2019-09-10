National PENSION ISSUE Brian Molefe fails to pay back Eskom fund, but the amount is in dispute BL PREMIUM

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has not paid back the millions he owes the state-owned power utility’s pension fund, prompting further court action against him.

It is not clear how much Molefe actually owes, with the high court in Pretoria ordering that he pay back more than R10m. He argues the figure is closer to R3m. The Eskom Pension and Provident Fund has applied to the court for clarity.