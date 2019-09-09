New WBS programmes aim to create pipeline of leadership in energy field

The energy industry in Africa is arguably one of the most exciting, complex and challenging environments to work in. The continent has enormous energy potential, largely untapped, and will be one of the fastest growing regions for energy demand in the next decade. However, the fact remains that the entire region’s economic development is being hampered by both energy shortages and a chronic lack of skills.

Wits Business School (WBS) founded the African Energy Leadership Centre (AELC) in 2017, the first of its kind on the continent to address this need. Moving quickly off the starting blocks, the centre developed two cutting-edge new academic programmes, a postgraduate diploma and a master’s degree in the field of energy leadership, with the first classes starting in early 2019.

“In an industry that is pivotal to Africa’s economic sustainable growth, it is crucial that its stakeholders have a clear grasp of the dynamics and challenges, and likely future scenarios. This sector is also becoming increasingly interdependent and interconnected, and if we don’t start developing industry leaders who are skilled to take on these challenges, we are in for a bumpy ride,” says Professor Rod Crompton, an expert in energy policy and regulation and head of the AELC.

SA’s energy challenges are well documented. The crisis that Eskom is facing cannot be underestimated. The utility is experiencing a so-called death spiral, brought on by declining sales (about 1% per annum) and higher tariffs, which leads to further declines in sales. The problem has been compounded by the notorious Medupi and Kusile power station projects, which are, as Crompton points out, “probably the single largest disaster in SA’s economic history”.

Added to this is the general confusion surrounding the awarding of contracts by the government for renewable power generation, through the Independent Power Producers (IPP) office. There have been calls for the public protector to probe the lawfulness of these contracts. Although Eskom had to sign agreements to buy the power from these IPPs, it is cash neutral as NERSA compensates Eskom for these purchases in the tariff. Some IPPs sell high-cost power because government picked costly technologies rather than opting for the cheapest.

The net result is higher tariffs for electricity for the South African consumer.