National How Hanekom's win could give Zuma an excuse to evade testimony on state capture Lawyers of former president say the high court ruling is irrational, unreasonable and incompetent

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers say in an application for leave to appeal against the high court order barring him from accusing former minister Derek Hanekom of being a “known enemy agent” or “apartheid spy” that this amounts to “an unconstitutional banning” of Zuma’s right to free speech.

They say this will have a “chilling effect” on his obligations to testify before the Zondo inquiry into state capture, strongly suggesting that the former president intends using Hanekom’s successful legal action against him as a basis to not return to testify at the commission.