Tributes pour in after the death of Springbok legend Chester Williams

“The news of Chester’s passing is devastating and hard to believe, as he was still young and seemingly in good health,” said Alexander.

“Chester was a true pioneer in SA rugby and his performances at the World Cup in 1995, as a snapshot of his Springbok career, will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of our rugby public."

He said Williams was not only well known in the rugby fraternity but also a much-loved South African whose influence stretched wider than just the rugby world.

“He was passionate about rugby and SA and, as coach at various levels, selflessly gave back to the game after he'd hung up his boots. He played with courage and was a beacon of light in his community and in the broader SA context," he added.

“Chester Williams had so much more to give. Our thoughts and condolences are with his wife, Maria, and his children, family and friends during this very sad time."