NEWS ANALYSIS: Nuts and bolts of Eskom rescue move to top of the agenda
Pravin Gordhan’s paper on the utility is expected by mid-September
06 September 2019 - 05:10
The decision by the government to split Eskom into three six months ago was a big one. Now, the next round of decisions must be tackled. How exactly will the restructuring proceed? How long will it take? And who will do it?
These are the questions that will need to be answered by the much awaited “Eskom paper” promised by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in August and being written by officials in his department. The paper is expected by mid-September.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.