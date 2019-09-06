National NEWS ANALYSIS: Nuts and bolts of Eskom rescue move to top of the agenda Pravin Gordhan’s paper on the utility is expected by mid-September BL PREMIUM

The decision by the government to split Eskom into three six months ago was a big one. Now, the next round of decisions must be tackled. How exactly will the restructuring proceed? How long will it take? And who will do it?

These are the questions that will need to be answered by the much awaited “Eskom paper” promised by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in August and being written by officials in his department. The paper is expected by mid-September.