National

BREAKING NEWS: Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to be charged for assault, NPA confirms

The two EFF leaders were allegedly involved in a scuffle over entry to Fourways Memorial Park, where Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was being laid to rest

06 September 2019 - 17:11 Matthew Savides
EFF leader Julius Malema and other party leaders were involved in a scuffle in April 2018 over entry to the Fourways Memorial Park in Johannesburg, where Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was being laid to rest following her funeral at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Picture: ALON SKUY
EFF leader Julius Malema and other party leaders were involved in a scuffle in April 2018 over entry to the Fourways Memorial Park in Johannesburg, where Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was being laid to rest following her funeral at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Picture: ALON SKUY

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has given the go-ahead for EFF leader Julius Malema and party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to be prosecuted on common assault charges.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that a letter circulating on Twitter regarding a decision to take the matter to court was legitimate. However, she said she could not comment on the contents of the document itself.

“We don't know who leaked the letter,” she said.

The letter, which is signed by deputy director of public prosecutions advocate Riegal du Toit, states that Malema and Ndlozi “must be charged and prosecuted” on the common assault charge in the magistrate's court.

In April 2018, it was reported that the party leaders were involved in a scuffle over entry to the Fourways Memorial Park in Johannesburg, where Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was being laid to rest after her funeral at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

According to SowetanLIVE, Malema, Ndlozi and Floyd Shivambu were denied entry to the grounds, and Malema allegedly told a soldier who tried to stop him that “no white man can stop me”. The three were eventually allowed to enter and take their seats.

A case was opened at the Douglasdale Police Station in Johannesburg.

Malema has denied any wrongdoing.

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Malema joins the likes of Trump and Erdogan in attacking journalists

It is impossible for us to launch counter tirades or partition our work to avoid the EFF, writes Ranjeni Munusamy
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Malema’s calls for land occupation could lead to anarchy‚ NPA tells court

Lawyers argue that EFF leader Julius Malema is constitutionally entitled to discuss and debate the land issue, but not to incite people to break the ...
National
8 months ago

EDITORIAL: What is ailing Julius Malema?

Does Gordhan’s role as head of Sars during Malema’s run-in with the tax authorities means he knows where Juju’s ‘smallanyana skeletons’ are?
Opinion
9 months ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The EFF’s five-year hate-fest

Julius Malema has fixated on and flirted with nothing but the words of war and vitriol — too quickly turned to violence — since the EFF’s inception
Opinion
1 year ago

Most read

1.
BREAKING NEWS: Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi ...
National
2.
To battle HIV/AIDS properly, fight gender ...
National / Health
3.
Denel to exit some businesses within months
National
4.
Robert Mugabe was central to Africa’s fight ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.