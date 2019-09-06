BREAKING NEWS: Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to be charged for assault, NPA confirms

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has given the go-ahead for EFF leader Julius Malema and party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to be prosecuted on common assault charges.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that a letter circulating on Twitter regarding a decision to take the matter to court was legitimate. However, she said she could not comment on the contents of the document itself.

“We don't know who leaked the letter,” she said.

The letter, which is signed by deputy director of public prosecutions advocate Riegal du Toit, states that Malema and Ndlozi “must be charged and prosecuted” on the common assault charge in the magistrate's court.