Denel to exit some businesses within months

Struggling state-owned defence company Denel aims to begin disposing of equity stakes and exiting loss-making businesses within months as part of its turnaround strategy, it told a parliamentary committee.

Denel, which makes ammunition, missiles and armoured vehicles for SA and customers elsewhere in Africa, the Gulf and Europe, received a R1.8bn cash injection from the government at the end of August after struggling to pay salaries and suppliers.

Denel is one of a handful of state-run companies that has needed to be bailed out by the government in recent months. A pillar of the country's once-mighty defence industry, the company recorded a R1.76bn loss in 2018.

Denel has not yet released financial results for the 2018/2019 financial year, but was projected to be insolvent, according to a presentation to parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises on Wednesday.

It expects to raise R160m in the third quarter of the 2019/2020 financial year via the disposal of equity in Hensoldt Optronics, a producer of high-tech optics such as sensors and radars, in which it owns a 30% stake. The financial year runs from April 1 to March 31 with an October-to-December third quarter.

Denel CEO Danie du Toit said any deals were subject to government approval but negotiations over Hensoldt were in progress.

“We're on plan,” he wrote in a text message on Friday.

Exiting its loss-making LMT, an armoured vehicle business in which it holds a 51% stake, and its small calibre ammunition unit PMP should save it R70m in the same quarter.