SABC broadcasts wrong address to the nation by Cyril Ramaphosa

The SABC was left red faced Thursday evening, apologising profusely for playing the wrong prerecorded televised message by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In his address to the nation on Thursday night Ramaphosa urged South African men to desist from gender violence. He also called on the country to stop looting foreign-owned shops.

In an embarrassing gaffe, the SABC — which broadcasts to million of South African viewers — played the wrong tape instead.

“In a prerecorded televised message by President Cyril Ramaphosa to the nation this evening, the South African Broadcasting Corporation inadvertently broadcast an incorrect version of the president’s speech on SABC News, while the correct version was played across all SABC radio stations,” the broadcaster confirmed in a statement.

“The public broadcaster wishes to apologise to the president of the republic and the nation for any embarrassment caused in this unfortunate breach of news production processes.

“The SABC takes this issue very seriously and can assure the president and the public that due processes will be followed and appropriate action taken,” the statement issued by the office of the group CEO said.