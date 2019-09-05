Other Africans stood by SA in our darkest hours, Ramaphosa says in address to nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to remain calm in the face of the xenophobic violence that has spread across parts of Gauteng over the past two weeks.

In a televised address to the nation on Thursday evening, Ramaphosa spoke out against recent incidents of gender-based violence and the “deeply traumatising” attacks on foreign nationals.

The reportedly co-ordinated attacks have seen residents going on the rampage, looting foreign-owned businesses in Tembisa, Alexandra, Hillbrow, Cleveland, Jeppestown, the Johannesburg CBD and parts of the East Rand. Similar protests took place in the Pretoria CBD last week.

“The debris of several days of violence and looting continues to litter many of the streets of our country. People have lost their lives ... families have been traumatised and livelihoods destroyed,” Ramaphosa said.