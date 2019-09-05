National

Other Africans stood by SA in our darkest hours, Ramaphosa says in address to nation

05 September 2019 - 18:39 Genevieve Quintal and ahmed areff
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to remain calm in the face of the xenophobic violence that has spread across parts of Gauteng over the past two weeks. 

In a televised address to the nation on Thursday evening, Ramaphosa spoke out against recent incidents of gender-based violence and the “deeply traumatising” attacks on foreign nationals. 

The reportedly co-ordinated attacks have seen residents going on the rampage, looting foreign-owned businesses in Tembisa, Alexandra, Hillbrow, Cleveland, Jeppestown, the Johannesburg CBD and parts of the East Rand. Similar protests took place in the Pretoria CBD last week. 

“The debris of several days of violence and looting continues to litter many of the streets of our country. People have lost their lives ... families have been traumatised and livelihoods destroyed,” Ramaphosa said.

READ IN FULL: ‘Our nation is in mourning’ — Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation

President addresses the nation on gender-based violence and attacks against foreigners
1 hour ago

“At least 10 people have been killed in violence, two of whom are foreign nationals. No amount of anger, frustration and grievance can justify such acts. People from other countries on our continent stood with us in our darkest hours during the struggle of apartheid.”

He said people needed to stop disseminating fake videos and photographs. 

“This misinformation is also being disseminated in neighbouring countries ... causing panic. Let us not be provoked … this is a time for calm. It is a time for all of us who live in this beautiful country to confront our challenges directly and ... not through violence but dialogue.” 

MTN and MultiChoice closed their stores in Nigeria on Wednesday after they came under attack, while Shoprite’s stores at home and in Zambia and Nigeria were shut after being damaged in retaliation for the xenophobic attacks in SA.

The SA High Commission in Abuja and its consulate in Lagos, Nigeria were also closed following  threats of violence, the department of international relations confirmed on Thursday.

Listen | What Police Minister General Bheki Cele plans to do about violent looting in Gauteng

Cyril Ramaphosa skips WEF session to address protesters

The president addressed the crowd protesting against gender-based violence outside parliament
8 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa booed as he addresses anti-gender violence protesters

The president told angry protesters outside the WEF in Cape Town he agrees that ‘enough is enough’
6 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa tells WEF: SA is a home for all

Violence against mainly African immigrants overshadows conference aimed at boosting trade
21 hours ago

