Maimane bemoans lack of leadership amid national crisis

SA is a nation in crisis and there is a lack of leadership to grapple with the problems facing society, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Maimane was speaking during a DA-proposed debate on the unemployment crisis and began his speech by deploring the violence against women and foreign nationals, which he linked to almost four out of 10 people being unemployed. The unemployment rate was climbing but there was no action by the governing party, he said.

Figures released by Stats SA for the second quarter of 2019 indicated that the official unemployment rate increased 1.4 percentage points to 29% compared with the first quarter of 2019. About 71.5% of those unemployed have been looking for work for a period of a year or longer with unemployment among the youth (15—24 years) standing at 56.4%. The expanded rate of unemployment, which includes those who have stopped looking for work, is about 38.5%.

“We have a leadership crisis. Our country is burning and our people feel they have nothing left to lose because the government cannot lead them,” Maimane said.

“It cannot agree on policy, it cannot implement whatever is agreed upon, it cannot hold anyone accountable — there is simply no action.”