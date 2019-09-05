EXCLUSIVE: Male staff must make effort to support women, Absa’s René van Wyk says
Leaders have called for action in the wake of the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana and the murder of boxing champion Leighandre ‘Baby Lee’ Jegels
05 September 2019 - 17:31
In the wake of protests around Cape Town against gender-based violence on Thursday, Absa acting CEO René van Wyk has called on his male staff to take responsibility for the plight of South African women.
Calls for action from leaders have been made in the wake of the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, a University of Cape Town student, and the murder of a young boxing champion, Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels.
