Violent attacks against foreigners in SA ‘barbaric’, says Harare

The Zimbabwean government on Wednesday condemned attacks on foreign nationals in SA saying they offended “the spirit of African unity”.

Millions of Zimbabweans live in SA for work and to escape the crumbling economy and increasingly repressive government.

Five people were killed in three days of looting and violence in Gauteng, which President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned.

Foreign-owned shops and haulage trucks driven by foreigners were targeted.

Information and broadcasting minister Monica Mutsvangwa urged Zimbabweans living in SA and those travelling to the country to be cautious.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to all Zimbabweans and other African nationals who suffered from the senseless orgy of violence.

“The government and the people of Zimbabwe condemn the barbaric acts, which clearly offends the spirit of African unity and solidarity as espoused by the African Union founding fathers in Addis Ababa in 1963,” she said.

Mutsvangwa said the violence was also an affront to the recently launched African free-trade area.

“We applaud the South African government for their swift intervention to end the violence,” she said.