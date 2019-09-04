National

SIU special tribunal to begin operations soon, says justice minister

The tribunal will begin work once regulations and rules have been published in the government gazette

04 September 2019 - 19:10 Linda Ensor
Ronald Lamola. Picture: SOWETAN/VATHISWA RUSELO
Ronald Lamola. Picture: SOWETAN/VATHISWA RUSELO

The special tribunal for the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will begin operating once the department of justice & correctional services has finalised the regulations governing its operations, justice minister Ronald Lamola said in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The minister gave the assurance during a question-and-answer session with MPs that this would happen “in the foreseeable future” and “very soon” and that departmental officials were working steadfastly to finalise the drafting of the regulations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the special tribunal in February in order to fast track the recovery of funds lost to the state from corruption or irregular spending. This would be an alternative to the civil litigation route that was previously followed by the SIU.

New justice minister Ronald Lamola vows NPA will follow the money

Justice minister pledges support to get the underfunded, understaffed prosecuting authority moving
National
2 months ago

The special tribunal will be able to adjudicate any civil proceedings brought to it by the SIU, either in its own name or on behalf of a state institution or interested party, which stems from an SIU investigation.

Lamola said in reply to a question by DA justice spokesperson Glynnis Breytenbach that the drafting of the regulations had taken longer than expected because the department wanted them to be watertight and not vulnerable to litigation. The department had sought the assistance of senior counsel to ensure that the regulations and rules of procedure of the tribunal were free of legal technicalities and loopholes.

“Our past experiences have shown that persons who have stolen and siphoned public funds through corruption and maladministration will not hesitate to litigate against the tribunal in order to frustrate its processes and efforts to recover ill-gotten gains.

“It is for this reason that more time and energy has been put into the development of the regulatory framework so as to curb any potential move to frustrate the work of the tribunal. The tribunal will become operational as the required regulations and rules are published in the government gazette.” 

The minister noted that those involved in corruption had the financial resources to employ the best legal advisers. He gave the assurance that the department was giving the tribunal all the support it needed to operate.

The minister insisted that the stolen money would be recovered without fear, favour or prejudice. “No-one is above the law in this country. It doesn’t matter where you come from,” he said.

Judge Gidfonia Mlindelwa Makhanya has been appointed as tribunal president for a three-year term. Additional members include judges Icantharuby Pillay, Johannes Eksteen, Selewe Peter Mothle, Lebogang Modiba, Thina Siwendu, David van Zyl and Sirajudien Desai.

They will serve full time.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaite’s retirement from NPA offers Cyril Ramaphosa a rare opportunity to clean house

Turnover of deputy heads has been slow, but departure of Silas Ramaite is likely to accelerate changes at this key level
National
2 days ago

Call for return of death penalty will go to cabinet, Ronald Lamola says

But the justice minister says the NPA and courts cannot halt gender-based violence alone if society, particularly men, do not play their part
National
8 hours ago

Private donor funding for NPA will be very carefully handled, says Ronald Lamola

There have been concerns that private donor funding could compromise the independence of the NPA
National
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Judge Edwin Cameron leaves a crater on the bench

He is lauded across the board for not only his judicial acumen, but his activism and humaneness. This high praise is deserved
Opinion
1 week ago

