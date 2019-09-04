SIU special tribunal to begin operations soon, says justice minister

The special tribunal for the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will begin operating once the department of justice & correctional services has finalised the regulations governing its operations, justice minister Ronald Lamola said in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The minister gave the assurance during a question-and-answer session with MPs that this would happen “in the foreseeable future” and “very soon” and that departmental officials were working steadfastly to finalise the drafting of the regulations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the special tribunal in February in order to fast track the recovery of funds lost to the state from corruption or irregular spending. This would be an alternative to the civil litigation route that was previously followed by the SIU.