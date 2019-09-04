SIU special tribunal to begin operations soon, says justice minister
The tribunal will begin work once regulations and rules have been published in the government gazette
The special tribunal for the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will begin operating once the department of justice & correctional services has finalised the regulations governing its operations, justice minister Ronald Lamola said in the National Assembly on Wednesday.
The minister gave the assurance during a question-and-answer session with MPs that this would happen “in the foreseeable future” and “very soon” and that departmental officials were working steadfastly to finalise the drafting of the regulations.
President Cyril Ramaphosa established the special tribunal in February in order to fast track the recovery of funds lost to the state from corruption or irregular spending. This would be an alternative to the civil litigation route that was previously followed by the SIU.
The special tribunal will be able to adjudicate any civil proceedings brought to it by the SIU, either in its own name or on behalf of a state institution or interested party, which stems from an SIU investigation.
Lamola said in reply to a question by DA justice spokesperson Glynnis Breytenbach that the drafting of the regulations had taken longer than expected because the department wanted them to be watertight and not vulnerable to litigation. The department had sought the assistance of senior counsel to ensure that the regulations and rules of procedure of the tribunal were free of legal technicalities and loopholes.
“Our past experiences have shown that persons who have stolen and siphoned public funds through corruption and maladministration will not hesitate to litigate against the tribunal in order to frustrate its processes and efforts to recover ill-gotten gains.
“It is for this reason that more time and energy has been put into the development of the regulatory framework so as to curb any potential move to frustrate the work of the tribunal. The tribunal will become operational as the required regulations and rules are published in the government gazette.”
The minister noted that those involved in corruption had the financial resources to employ the best legal advisers. He gave the assurance that the department was giving the tribunal all the support it needed to operate.
The minister insisted that the stolen money would be recovered without fear, favour or prejudice. “No-one is above the law in this country. It doesn’t matter where you come from,” he said.
Judge Gidfonia Mlindelwa Makhanya has been appointed as tribunal president for a three-year term. Additional members include judges Icantharuby Pillay, Johannes Eksteen, Selewe Peter Mothle, Lebogang Modiba, Thina Siwendu, David van Zyl and Sirajudien Desai.
They will serve full time.