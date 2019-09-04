No truth to reports of WEF boycott, but some mixed messages

The government says there is no truth to reports that some heads of state have cancelled their visits to SA to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa due to the attacks on foreign nationals.

This follows reports on Tuesday that the presidents of Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Malawi had decided not to attend the WEF meeting in Cape Town in light of the attacks in Gauteng.

Violent attacks have seen residents going on the rampage, looting foreign-owned businesses in Tembisa, Alexandra, Hillbrow, Cleveland, Jeppestown and the Johannesburg CBD since Sunday. The violence continued on Tuesday, spreading to other areas, including Germiston on the East Rand. Similar violence also took place in the Pretoria CBD last week.

Police say five people have been killed and 189 arrested.

Department of international relations and co-operation spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said on Wednesday that heads of state and government who have confirmed attendance were all taking part in the WEF event.

He said prior to the most recent outbreak of violence, the government of Rwanda had already notified SA that President Paul Kagame would not be attending due to other pressing commitments.

DRC President Félix Tshisekedi was invited but did not confirm attendance and the department had not received any official correspondence regarding the attendance of Malawian President Peter Mutharika, Ngqengelele said. “There is, therefore, no truth to the reports that the three heads of state have canceled their visits due to attacks on African migrants.”

The Nigerian ministry of foreign affairs on Wednesday, however, issued a travel advisory under the heading “xenophobic attacks in SA”. It called on its citizens to avoid travelling to “high risk and volatile areas” until the situation was brought under control.

The ministry said it was engaging with the relevant SA authorities via the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, its Consulate General in Johannesburg, and ministry of foreign affairs in Abuja to ensure definite measures were put in place to curtail the “unfortunate attacks”.

The Nigerian government commended the arrest of some perpetrators of the attacks by the SA Police Service and called for their timely prosecution. The foreign ministry assured the general public that the Nigerian government is committed to protecting lives and properties of Nigerians in SA.

On Wednesday, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s personal assistant Bashir Ahmad, through his verified Twitter account, also confirmed that the Nigerian government had boycotted the WEF meeting. He said, however, that “some individuals from Nigeria, including a former minister, are attending on their own”.

However, the Nation newspaper in Nigeria reported that the minister of foreign affairs Geoffrey Onyeama confirmed on Wednesday that Nigeria was boycotting the WEF meeting taking place in SA. Onyeama reportedly said Buhari agreed with vice-president Yemi Osinbajo not to go to SA under the climate of xenophobic attacks.

Ngqengelele said SA law enforcement agencies are taking steps against perpetrators of the violence. “SA is a multicultural society that promotes interaction among people of different backgrounds. Our constitution protects the rights of all people living in the country, South Africans and foreigners alike.”

Ngqengelele said SA recognises that its future is inextricably linked to that of the rest of the continent and that is why SA plays a leading role in regional and continental efforts aimed at bringing about political stability, peace and security, as well as economic development.

