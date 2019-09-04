Death penalty
Debate on ‘unconstitutional’ death penalty flares up
04 September 2019 - 21:43
A matter which was settled by the Constitutional Court almost 25 years ago flared up again this week after justice minister Ronald Lamola agreed in a media briefing to take the discussion on the death penalty to the cabinet.
This comes after some political parties and social media users called for the death penalty to be brought back after the murder and rape of Uyinene Mrwetyana, a 19-year-old University of Cape Town student, and the murder of a young boxing champion, Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels.
