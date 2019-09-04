Mkhwebane relied on public outrage in Zille colonialism tweet probe, court hears

Helen Zille’s advocate has argued that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane “didn’t make any objective assessment” of the former DA leader's controversial tweets on colonialism and instead relied on evidence about outraged public reaction to find that she had violated the constitution.

Sean Rosenberg argued in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday that Mkhwebane had unlawfully limited the constitutional right to freedom of expression with her report on Zille’s 2017 tweets, by finding that the tweets were prohibited under the prescripts of the constitution.

Rosenberg argued that in order to make such a finding it needed to be shown and proved that the colonialism tweets by Zille, who is also the former Western Cape premier, provoked or incited imminent violence.

The tweets had to be of such a character that they would immediately incite violence, he said.

“The evidence is that the tweets provoked robust, healthy debate,” he said, adding that the tweets “were not racially polarising”, as Mkhwebane had found them to be.

Following questions from acting judge Malebo Habedi, Rosenberg conceded that Zille’s tweets may have caused pain, hurt or offence to those who read them, but stressed that this did not amount to an incitement of imminent violence.

Zille is fighting for Mkhwebane's report on her tweets to be reviewed and set aside, on the basis that it is irrational and unlawful.

Mkhwebane’s report followed a complaint by an ANC member of the Western Cape provincial legislature, Khayalethu Magaxa.

Returning from a trip to Singapore, Zille tweeted that “for those claiming legacy of colonialism was only negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport, infrastructure, piped water etc”.

She was subsequently found to have violated the DA's social media policies, and apologised for the tweets, which she has repeatedly insisted were not intended to be a defence of colonialism or apartheid.

But that’s not how Mkhwebane evaluated those tweets.

She found that the tweets brought back a lot of pain and suffering to victims of apartheid and “celebrated the oppression, exploitation, racism and poverty which were the direct result of the legacy of colonialism”.

She further found that the tweets divided society on racial grounds, were offensive and insensitive to a section of the SA population, and were likely to cause racial tension, divisions and violence in SA.

On that basis, Mkhwebane found Zille had violated the constitution and the Executive Ethics Code.

The hearing continues.