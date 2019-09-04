National

‘Fall guy’ in Gupta Waterkloof landing resigns

04 September 2019 - 19:31 Bekezela Phakathi
Bruce Koloane, the former chief of state protocol testifies at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/SUNDAY TIMES
The man widely regarded as former president Jacob Zuma’s “fall guy” in the landing of a Gupta family plane at Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013 has resigned as SA's ambassador to The Hague amid mounting  pressure from the government.

International relations minister Naledi Pandor confirmed during a question-and-answer session in the National Assembly on Wednesday that Bruce Koloane was given notice that he would be redeployed and asked for reasons why he should not be moved.

These reasons were not persuasive and the minister decided to redeploy him but he resigned instead.

Pandor said Koloane was removed because he has brought the country into disrepute. His term was due to expire in December.

The president appoints ambassadors and can remove them based on recommendations made by the international relations minister.

Revelations about the landing of the Gupta wedding jet at Waterkloof base sparked outrage and focused public attention on the controversial family’s influence in the Zuma administration.

Koloane, who was head of state protocol at the time, was suspended soon after the Jet Airways plane landed at Waterkloof. But on pleading guilty to three charges set out by an international relations & cooperation department disciplinary committee, Zuma shifted him to a lucrative post as SA’s ambassador to the Netherlands.

Earlier in 2019, Koloane admitted to the commission of inquiry looking into state capture that he abused diplomatic channels to facilitate the landing, misrepresented facts to senior officials at the defence department and compromised normal processes and procedures.

DA MP Darren Bergman had asked Pandor whether her department intends to take any action against Koloane “for having made certain revelations” at the inquiry.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

