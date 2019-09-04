Eskom aims to avoid load-shedding this summer, COO says

Eskom management’s core focus for the coming summer months is to avoid load-shedding.

At Eskom’s system status briefing at Megawatt Park on Wednesday, acting CEO and chair Jabu Mabuza applauded the power utility for not implementing load-shedding for the past 164 days. This was despite Eskom’s winter plan making provision for a maximum of 26 days of stage one load-shedding.

The utility has been struggling to catch up on years of inadequate maintenance, which has led to a raft of operational issues and unplanned outages. Earlier in 2019, Eskom shed 4,000MW (stage 4) — the biggest load it has ever dropped — to keep the grid stable.

The utility has amassed debt of more than R440bn and is relying on government bailouts to stay afloat. The government has also proposed splitting Eskom into three operating units to help cut costs, but the plan is facing resistance from labour unions opposed to job losses.

COO Jan Oberholzer said on Wednesday that the power system benefited from low demand for most of winter due to the warmer temperatures and the poor economic climate.

Summer, however, comes with its own challenges, Mabuza said. In the warmer months, consumer power consumption is high all day and does not just peak at certain times. The higher ambient temperatures and wind directions have an effect on some of the power plants, especially Matimba.

Eskom’s summer plan will balance the need for increased maintenance against the risk of unreliable plant performance.

Average energy availability factor, which measures plant performance, was up to 70.4% as at the end of August, as compared with 67% at the beginning of 2019. Diesel usage to run emergency turbines has been less, coming in at R1.4bn compared to a budget of R5.4bn.

Coal supply was also not expected to pose a risk this summer, with all but one of Eskom’s power stations having coal supply above the grid code of 20 days.

However, Oberholzer said Eskom plants remained unpredictable and unreliable. For example, the number of trips in the system — 249 for the year to date compared with the target of 159 — was concerning.

Oberholzer said the utility was cognisant of the enormous economic cost of load-shedding.

“We will do whatever we can to avoid load shedding, but it’s important to understand the risk remains,” he said.

steynl@businesslive.co.za