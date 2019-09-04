National Court ruling an indictment of government’s land reform programme BL PREMIUM

The high court in Pretoria has delivered yet another scathing ruling on the government’s failure to properly implement land reform, finding that its 17-year-old failure to sell a farm to an elderly black Limpopo farmer is irrational and unconstitutional.

In a landmark, precedent-setting decision that will force the state to radically re-evaluate its policy of offering black farmers long-term leases rather than land ownership, the court ordered the department of land reform & rural development on Wednesday to finally make good on its promise to sell 78-year-old David Rakgase the Nooitgedacht farm he has been leasing from the state since the 1990s.