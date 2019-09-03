Jacob Zuma says there are ‘lots of gaps’ in Watson’s death report

Former president Jacob Zuma said Gavin Watson’s death was mysterious and could be linked to a possible geopolitical assassination — but added he hoped that was not the case.

“The Watson family was a big asset of the ANC. The ANC had, and still has, many enemies who see this country as a geographically strategic asset. The enemy has targeted ANC supporters and comrades before. Many have died recently. I hope comrade Gavin is not one of those,” Zuma told mourners at Watson’s funeral in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

From the podium, Zuma outlined what he sees as the dangers many strategic ANC supporters faced in the past and present. “Before we got our freedom in 1994, this family was targeted. The Watson family has been important in setting up the country as a thriving democracy and were hated by the enemy. When we got our freedom in 1994 I thought this chapter had passed. But I and many others fear that it may not have and our supporters are being targeted.”

Zuma said he is worried about the way many comrades are dying, “particularly knowing, as I do, how some intelligence organisations are operating”.

“I hope the investigation [into Watson’s death] will prove us wrong, especially those who are worried. The [death] report the family gave us has a lot of gaps about how Comrade Gavin died. Since the investigation is still ongoing, I hope there will be a report that will satisfy why some cadres are dying,” he said.

“Gavin died at a point when his name has been raised, when he was preparing to go to the state-capture commission to respond to matters which needed to be cleared. We are living in an era that is very strange, where those who fought apartheid and were vilified, and those who were not vilified, have been turned the other way around; where those fighting to bring about freedom are, today, made out to be the worst people.”