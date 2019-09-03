Gauteng violence ‘devastating’ to SA’s ailing economy
The violence and looting come as Cape Town hosts World Economic Forum
03 September 2019 - 22:51
Business has warned that the violence and looting that has engulfed Gauteng will have a devastating effect on an already weak economy, as parts of SA’s economic hub were brought to a standstill on Tuesday.
Business Unity SA (Busa) and Business Leadership SA (BLSA) both spoke out against the violence, mostly against businesses owned by non-locals in parts of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane during the past week, and the negative effect it would have on an already ailing economy and the country’s image.
