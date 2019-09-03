National Gauteng violence ‘devastating’ to SA’s ailing economy The violence and looting come as Cape Town hosts World Economic Forum BL PREMIUM

Business has warned that the violence and looting that has engulfed Gauteng will have a devastating effect on an already weak economy, as parts of SA’s economic hub were brought to a standstill on Tuesday.

Business Unity SA (Busa) and Business Leadership SA (BLSA) both spoke out against the violence, mostly against businesses owned by non-locals in parts of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane during the past week, and the negative effect it would have on an already ailing economy and the country’s image.