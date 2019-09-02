Treasury is depriving provinces to bail out Eskom, says DA

The DA is pushing for parliament to reject a special appropriations bill meant to bail out Eskom, saying National Treasury is essentially depriving provinces to ensure that the troubled power utility does not default.

Parliament is currently considering the bill. The standing committee on appropriations is scheduled to receive a briefing from the Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC) on the bill on Tuesday. The commission has the responsibility to advise and make recommendations to parliament, provincial legislatures, local government and other organs of state on financial and fiscal matters.

In terms of the special appropriation bill the Treasury will allocate R26bn to Eskom for the 2019/2020 financial year and R33bn for the 2020/2021 financial year. This allocation is in addition to the R23bn allocated in the February budget for 2019/2020 and each year for 10 years, giving a total of R230bn. Of this R17.65bn was allocated on an emergency basis in April to address Eskom’s immediate challenges.

DA member of the provincial legislature and finance spokesperson Deidré Baartman said on Monday she will be meeting with the Western Cape finance MEC David Maynier, requesting that the province rejects the proposed special appropriations bill.

Baartman said the party will write to parliament’s standing committee on finance requesting that select public hearings be held in the provinces pending the bill’s consideration.

“SA’s provincial budgets have already been cut by R17bn collectively to bail out Eskom in the 2019/20 financial year as part of the adopted appropriations bill, amounting to a collective R59bn over the next three financial years,” said Baartman.

“National Treasury is essentially hollowing out the provinces to ensure that Eskom does not default. Considering that the Western Cape is subjected to severe budget cuts of billions of rand each year, this essentially means that taxpayers’ money meant for service delivery and governance in our province is now being sacrificed to keep Eskom afloat. This is reckless and disastrous management of the public purse.”