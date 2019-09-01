Eskom appoints chief economist Mandla Maleka as interim group treasurer

Eskom has appointed its chief economist and head of portfolio management and foreign exchange trading, Mandla Maleka, as its new interim group treasurer.

Maleka, who has been with the troubled power utility for 20 years, replaces Andre Pillay whose term came to an end on August 30, the company said in a statement on Sunday.



“We have appointed Mr Mandla Maleka as interim group treasurer to ensure business continuity and are confident that he will successfully hold the fort until a permanent group treasurer is appointed”, said CFO Calib Cassim.

Maleka has served as a director at the National Treasury's budget office and holds a master's degree in economics from the University of the Witwatersrand.

The financially strapped power utility — whose debt burden has hit R440bn — is set to receive an additional bailout of R59bn over the next two years under the Special Appropriation Bill. The government's efforts to assist Eskom have been criticised with credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Service warning that the cash injections cannot do more than stabilise Eskom.

National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane said Eskom would have to sell its lending operation, Eskom Finance, as part of its requirements to receive funding from the government. Eskom Finance was initially established to offer loans to employees.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za