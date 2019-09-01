A blackout and the failure of a back-up generator knocked SABC radio stations off the air for an hour on Sunday around Johannesburg.

Affected radio stations included Metro FM‚ 5FM‚ Radio 2000‚ SAFM and RSG.

The public broadcaster issued an apology for the break in transmission.

Spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said: “The disruption of broadcast services was due to [a] power failure in and around the Auckland Park area where the SABC building is located and the back-up generator not being able to kick in as expected.”

The services were later restored and production continued as normal‚ according to the SABC.