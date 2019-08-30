National

Ramaphosa refers allegations of Prasa maladministration to the SIU

30 August 2019 - 12:32 renée BONORCHIS
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RAPPORT/DEON RAATH
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RAPPORT/DEON RAATH

President Cyril Ramaphosa has referred allegations of maladministration at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) to the state’s Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The SIU is mandated to probe allegations of improper or unlawful conduct by employees, unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money, irregular procurement and more, according to a notice published on the Government Gazette website on Friday.

The SIU has been asked to investigate Prasa’s activities from at least as far back as 2010.

Former public protector, Thuli Madonsela, said in a report published in August 2016 that an investigation into Prasa covering the period from about 2008 to 2013 found the company had a culture of “systemic failure” to comply with its own supply-chain policy.

Bloomberg

Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana vows to spill the beans

Montana is threatening to expose the role ANC leaders played in destroying SA’s rail system
National
1 month ago

Prasa suspends security officials

The rail agency also gives notice of suspension to a private security company contracted to guard the Cape Town train station
National
4 months ago

Prasa fails to comply with safety order as passenger railways deteriorate

A growing number of track and signal faults means a bigger accident risk
National
4 months ago

Most read

1.
PODCAST | Distributed power generation will be ...
National
2.
BLSA joins calls for axing of public protector ...
National
3.
More than 3.6-million poor households in SA
National
4.
NHI Bill is constitutionally sound, says state ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Prasa turnaround has failed, says Nzimande

National

Ramaphosa takes a ride in new Prasa train as he leaves Mabopane disaster behind ...

National

Prasa puts three executives on special leave and suspends GM

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.