More than 3,6-million poor households in SA

SA has more than 3,6-million poor households, according to a service delivery report released by Stats SA.

The agency’s non-financial census of municipalities for 2018 showed that the number of poor households in SA had increased from 3.5-million to 3.6-million with Gauteng, the economic hub of the country, having the highest number of people living in poverty.

The increase in the number of poor households, coupled with a rise in unemployment to a record 29%, has led to service delivery protests in the townships and informal settlements. These protest almost always become violent.

Since 1994 the state has focused on extending access to water, electricity and proper sanitation to all South Africans, all delivered by local governments. The governing ANC has promised to eradicate the bucket toilet system, which is still in use.

The data released by statistician-general Risenga Maluleke in Pretoria on Thursday shows there are 863,221 indigent households identified by municipalities in high-density Gauteng. The sparsely populated Northern Cape province has the lowest with 73,831.

“There were 3.6-million indigent households as identified by municipalities (in the whole of SA). Out of this total, 2.8-million indigent households benefited from the indigent support system for water, while 2-million benefited from free basic electricity provided by municipalities,” Maluleke said.

Access to clean water has increased, with 9.5-million consumer units having access to water inside their yard ,while at least 2.7-million consumer units have water within 200m from their yards. Poor households are entitled to 6kl of free water monthly.

The bucket toilet system has also decreased from 60,557 units to 42,612.

“New informal settlements emerge. The municipalities have a challenge: they can either sit and ignore or provide the service quicker through the bucket system. The idea with informal settlements is that they are temporary, and the solution is also temporary,” Maluleke said.

Limpopo recorded a 2.9% decrease in the provision of solid waste management between 2017 and 2018.